Tim Tebow Details Tom Brady’s Most Admirable Athletic, Personal Qualities

One need not have Tim Tebow’s NFL experience to recognize Tom Brady’s greatness, but having it helps him deliver some interesting insight into the GOAT.

Tebow, a former NFL quarterback turned New York Mets minor-leaguer, listed what he admires most about the New England Patriots quarterback Thursday prior to the Syracuse Mets’ game against the Pawtucket Red Sox. Tebow competed against Brady between 2010 and 2012 when he played for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. The players then briefly were teammates in 2013 during during Patriots training camp.

Tebow hails Brady as a good man, but the six-time Super Bowl winner’s ability to rise to improve his performance progressively as the stakes and pressure increase impresses him even more.

“I have so much respect for Tom,” Tebow told reporters, per FOX Providence’s Yianni Kourakis. “… He treats everyone the same. That means a lot to me. … sometimes when people have that much success, they can treat people differently, and he’s very humble that way.

“One of the things as an athlete I respect so much about him is he’s his best when it’s needed the most. I think there are very few athletes you can say that about, but for the great ones, I think you have to say that. … That’s one of the things I love about his game because very few people are like that.”

Tebow, 31, currently is in his third full season in professional baseball. He started the 2019 season with Syracuse, the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate, and is expected to make his big-league debut later this year.

Chances are Brady played at least some part in inspiring Tebow to pursue his baseball dreams.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images