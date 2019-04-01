Tom Brady Asks Rhetorical Question In Follow Up To His First-Ever Tweet

Tom Brady set Twitter ablaze Monday morning.

A day after joining Twitter, the New England Patriots quarterback dropped a kinda-funny April Fools’ Day joke about retiring. Nobody really believed the 41-year-old, but Brady’s debut tweet still drew a rise out of fans, media and teammates alike, especially Julian Edelman.

(New York Giants receiver Golden Tate had the most interesting reaction.)

Hours later, Brady dropped this follow-up:

Was this a bad joke? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

The Patriots went ahead and answered:

Well, there you have it. Brady has no plans to retire, and finally is on Twitter.

In other Patriots news, we now know the team’s full offseason schedule.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images