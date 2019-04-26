Tom Brady Delivers Message To Patriots First-Round Pick N’Keal Harry

Tom Brady surely was a happy camper Thursday night.

The New England Patriots addressed a major need when they selected wide receiver N’Keal Harry with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Arizona State product expressed sheer excitement during his introductory conference call when asked about catching passes from Brady, and the Patriots quarterback returned the favor Friday morning via Twitter.

Glad to have you N’Keal. Big things ahead, excited to work with you. https://t.co/5npgwhRDS5 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 26, 2019

Brady has every reason to be excited about Harry joining the Patriots’ wide receiver corps. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has an uncanny knack to make big plays and is capable of lining up in the slot in addition to the outside. Harry’s versatile skill set certainly will be put to great use in Josh McDaniels’ system.

New England likely will provide Brady with more offensive weapons as the 2019 NFL Draft continues. The defending Super Bowl champions still have 11 picks in their arsenal, including five over the course of Friday night’s Round 2 and 3.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images