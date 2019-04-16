New England Patriots

Tom Brady, Devin McCourty Yuck It Up On Instagram In Hilarious Fashion

by on Tue, Apr 16, 2019 at 2:45PM

Tom Brady and Devin McCourty were yuckin’ it up Tuesday morning on Instagram.

Tuesday was one of those days when the internet found it pertinent to remind everyone that Brady was drafted 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft. And Brady fed into the unnecessary hysteria, Instagramming the infamously flubby photo of himself at the NFL combine.

Take a look:

19 years ago today the @patriots took a chance on the guy in this photo: Me (199) 😂. Thank you to EVERYONE who’s helped me to prove them right! PS: Did they stop taking these photos after mine?? 🤣🤣

Yeesh.

Anyway, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty popped up in the comments section, and Brady’s reaction was priceless.

Check out this exchange:

Tom Brady and Devin McCourty

Instagram/TomBrady

“Jacked” can be a relative term, Tom.

In other Patriots news, Bill Belichick celebrated his 67th birthday Tuesday. Who knew April 16 was such a heavy Patriots news day?

