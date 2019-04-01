Tom Brady Gives Patriots Fans A Scare With His Twitter Debut

Tom Brady unexpectedly joined Twitter on Monday, and he came out of the gate firing with his first-ever tweet.

The New England Patriots quarterback has become somewhat of a social media darling in recent years, with his Instagram page regularly churning out entertaining content. While Pats fans typically love everything Brady posts, they probably weren’t as enamored with Brady’s Twitter debut.

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Yeah, Brady just had to join Twitter on April Fool’s Day.

For any other athlete in their 40s, a retirement post likely wouldn’t be questioned. But the six-time Super Bowl champion isn’t like most other athletes, and he’s stated ad nauseam his intention to play at least a few more seasons.

So yeah, it’s safe to say Brady’s tweet is just a joke. Unfortunately for Patriots fans, it doesn’t seem like the same can be said for Rob Gronkowski’s retirement post on Instagram.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images