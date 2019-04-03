Tom Brady Jokes About Returning To Baseball, Landing Monster Payday

It’s easy to forget the New England Patriots didn’t offer Tom Brady his first opportunity to become a professional athlete.

Prior to beginning his collegiate football career at Michigan, Brady was selected by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 Major League Baseball Draft. It’s safe to say the decision to pursue football was a wise one by Brady, who’s become the greatest quarterback who’s ever lived.

But given the current financial landscape of the big leagues, the six-time Super Bowl champion now might be having second thoughts.

We’ve seen a number of massive deals handed out to baseball stars over the past month, headlined by Mike Trout’s record-breaking extension. After Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib joked about getting his hands on an MLB contract, Brady responded to his ex-New England Patriots teammate with a great tweet.

I’ve been trying to get the Expos back on the line for the past month! https://t.co/pXohflCmhW — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 3, 2019

Who knows, maybe Brady’s debut tweet about stepping away from football wasn’t an April Fools’ joke after all. And if the Expos (now the Washington Nationals) continue to dodge Brady’s calls, it looks like 41-year-old will have at least one opportunity elsewhere to revamp his baseball career.

Hey @TomBrady, we hear you’re looking to transition to a career in baseball. Say the word and we’ve got a spot in our #OpeningDay lineup for you this summer! #GatorUp pic.twitter.com/V0fsowPXah — Lowell Spinners (@LowellSpinners) April 3, 2019

Look out, Bo Jackson.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images