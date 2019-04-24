Tom Brady Ready To ‘Run It Back’ As Patriots Approach Title Defense

We’re still months away from the 2019 NFL season, but Tom Brady is ready to get things going.

The New England Patriots quarterback is in the midst of his offseason training, as evidenced by his workout with Julian Edelman at Boston College on Tuesday. Despite the 41-year-old approaching his 20th (!) season in the league, Brady appears to have plenty left in the tank.

I’m ready, anyone want to run it back? pic.twitter.com/wscoBH3XvV — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 24, 2019

The Patriots will be hard-pressed to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Aside from the innate difficulty of going back-to-back, New England endured quite a bit of personnel changeover this offseason, both players and coaches. But if there’s anyone who can accomplish the feat, it’s Brady, Bill Belichick and Co., who were the last to do so in the early 2000s.

The Pats will take the next step in trying to “run it back” Thursday night when the 2019 NFL Draft gets underway.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images