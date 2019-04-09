Tom Brady Roasts Darren Rovell On Twitter In Latest Retirement Joke

Tom Brady just can’t quit joking about quitting.

The New England Patriots quarterback skewered The Action Network’s Darren Rovell on Tuesday via Twitter in his latest comedic exploit on the social network. Rovell shared a video of his own rendition of “One Shining Moment” on Monday night prior to the Virginia versus Texas Tech NCAA Tournament championship game, prompting this response from Brady.

I’ve enjoyed my time on Twitter! Thank you to my followers but I’ll be leaving now! https://t.co/9YCK5X7KRg — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 9, 2019

Sick burn, TB12.

Brady has been a Twitter sensation since his April 1 debut. From the retirement announcement, which doubled as April Fools’ Day prank, to his hilarious exchange with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and other ensuing tweets, Brady’s Twitter antics have been well received in this part of the world and beyond.

And since Rovell set himself up for wisecracks like Brady’s, we’re not expecting his, or anyone else’s, sense of outrage to drive the greatest QB of all time out of the Twitterverse.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images