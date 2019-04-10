Tom Brady Trolls NFL, Pulls Confetti Out Of Helmet As Offseason Training Begins

In case you forgot who the reigning Super Bowl champions are, Tom Brady provided a reminder Wednesday afternoon.

The New England Patriots quarterback took to Twitter to give an update on his offseason training, but the video didn’t come without a humble brag that likely will infuriate the rest of the NFL. Prior to strapping on his helmet, Brady found a remnant from New England’s latest championship triumph.

Pulling out confetti is one thing, but wondering about the status of the confetti from Super Bowls past really makes for a next-level troll job by the six-time champion.

Well played, TB12. Well played indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images