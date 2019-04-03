Tom Brady Tweets Fake Baseball Card Of Himself, And It’s Pretty goofy

Tom Brady seems to be enjoying life in the Twitterverse.

As you might have heard, the New England Patriots quarterback made his Twitter debut Monday by dropping an April Fools’ Day joke about retiring. Since then, Brady has followed some people, liked some stuff and gotten into a back-and-forth with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

That brings us to Wednesday, when Brady responded to an Aqib Talib tweet by cracking a joke about wanting to play baseball. He then shared a fake baseball card of himself rocking a mustache in a Montreal Expos uniform.

Take a look:

For those unaware, Brady was an 18th-round pick of the Expos in the 1995 Major League Baseball draft, so these tweets aren’t entirely random.

As for whether the 41-year-old signal-caller should consider growing an actual mustache, the answer has to be a resounding “yes.”

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images