Tom Brady Underthrows Deep Ball To Julian Edelman In New Instagram Post

We have no doubt that Tom Brady’s deep ball will be in midseason form by, well, the middle of the 2019 NFL season.

But for now, it could use a little work.

The New England Patriots quarterback shared a video Saturday of himself and wideout Julian Edelman working out at Boston College’s practice facility. The clip shows Brady connecting with Edelman on a rainbow from near midfield, but the 41-year-old quarterback wasn’t impressed with his own performance.

“Ball is a yard shorter than it needs to be. Good adjustment by Jules,” Brady wrote in the caption. “This only means one thing, have to get back to work! #roomforimprovement.”

Take a look:

On second thought, that ball looks just fine.

When he’s not watching the new “Avengers” movie in his own home, Brady has been busy following the Patriots as they restock the cupboard at the 2019 NFL Draft. New England had a busy first two days in Nashville, and is set up for a compelling final few rounds.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images