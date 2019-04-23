Tom Brady’s Comment On Zdeno Chara’s Game 7 Instagram Is Peak Boston Sports

Another season, another Game 7 at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The B’s and Leafs will battle in a winner-take-all game for the second year in a row, and for the third time in seven years on Tuesday in a fitting ending to the teams’ first round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. You can catch all the action on NESN at 7 p.m. ET.

TD Garden is sure to be rocking. But just for a little extra motivation, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara took to Instagram to get the fans going.

And in case that isn’t enough to jazz up Boston fans, here’s a little extra tidbit from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who hopped into the comments.

This seemingly is common practice in Boston, where the city’s top athletes basically take turns rooting each other on as team after team makes playoff run after playoff run.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images