Tom Brady’s Instagram Comment Fires Up Brad Marchand For Bruins-Leafs Game 7

Excited for Game 7 between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs? Tom Brady is right there with you.

The Atlantic Division rivals will finish off their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series Tuesday night at TD Garden. Zdeno Chara took to Instagram to rally Bruins fans one day ahead of the winner-take-all clash, which prompted a comment from Brady, who reminded Boston’s captain that he and the B’s are “#madeforthis.”

Boston sports fans, of course, lost their minds over Brady’s comment. As did Brad Marchand, who issued a NSFW response in pure excitement from the New England Patriots quarterback’s support.

Never hurts to have the six-time Super Bowl champion in your corner.

The finale of Bruins-Maple Leafs is sure to be a thrilling showdown and you can catch it all on NESN, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images