Toronto Fans Were Not Happy About Drake Wearing Maple Leafs Jersey During Game 4

The “Drake Curse” still is alive and well, judging by Wednesday night.

The rapper was seen wearing a Maple Leafs jersey during Game 4 against the Bruins, and as you likely know, it usually spells bad news for the team he’s supporting. That held true when Toronto fell 6-4 to Boston at Scotiabank Arena in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs first round, leveling the series at two games apiece.

Once he was shown sporting the blue and white sweater, many Maple Leafs fans took to Twitter to beg him to take it off, while others knew it was too late.

Someone please tell Drake to take off his leafs jersey #DrakeCurse — Jaden Chouinard (@J_Chouinard30) April 18, 2019

Oh Drake is at the Leafs game… we def losing #DrakeCurse — SavageSZN 😈🔥🤪 (@KyleHasTwiitter) April 18, 2019

Just heard that Drake is at the leafs game, so you already know they’re going to lose … 😭❌😩 #drakecurse #LeafsNation — Effie ✖️ (@effsxo) April 17, 2019

And there it is, Drake Curse. GG leafs . #MapleLeafs #StanleyCupPlayoffs2019 — Douglas B Wilkinson (@Bwilks93) April 17, 2019

No wonder the Leafs are losing. The walking sports curse Drake is at the game! — Andrew Wadden (@andrewwadden) April 17, 2019

If drake really cared about the leafs he would leave the game rn. #DrakeCurse — Fusion Foltzys (@foltzyss) April 18, 2019

Leafs lost tonight because @Drake was at the game with the jersey on stop your curse — Charlie Lucia (@charlieluciaa) April 18, 2019

Only time will tell if Drake really cursed the Maple Leafs for the remainder of the series. The B’s look to push Toronto to the brink of elimination in Game 5 Friday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images