Tottenham Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

The winds of change have blown through North London since the last time Tottenham Hotsupur reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Tottenham will host Manchester City on Tuesday Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series. The Premier League bigwigs will transfer their budding rivalry onto the European stage, and Tottenham’s sparkling new stadium, which is hosting just its second game, is an apt setting for such an event.

Manchester City has reached the quarterfinals in two of the last three seasons, confirming itself as a modern-day Champions League contender. Tottenham last progressed this far in the competition in 2011.

Tottenham will be without midfielder Eric Dier and winger Erik Lamela due to groin and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero , Fabian Delph, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy are doubtful to play due to various injuries.

TNT will broadcast Tottenham versus Manchester City in English, and Galavision will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, April 9, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports