Tuukka Rask Loved TD Garden’s Atmosphere During Game 7 Vs. Maple Leafs

Home-ice advantage certainly can help a team out in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Boston Bruins capitalized on that advantage Tuesday night with a 5-1 Game 7 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

Tuukka Rask said the Garden was “rocking,” something he thinks helped the team excel down the stretch. The Bruins netminder said getting a goal early helped get the crowd into the game, which made for a “great atmosphere” for both the team and fans alike.

