Twitter Erupts With Reactions To Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters Victory

Entering Sunday’s final round at Augusta, Tiger Woods hadn’t won a major since 2008. He hadn’t won a Masters since 2005.
Well that all changed on Sunday when Woods stormed up the leaderboard to take home his fifteenth major victory. After many thought his career was over, Tiger did it. He completed the comeback.
Twitter was on fire during the 43-year-old’s back nine, while the roars from the grandstand got louder and louder with each hole. Once he had claimed the green jacket, celebrities from all corners of the globe began sharing their congratulations with Woods.
From former presidents, to star athletes, and every actor and actress in between, everyone had well wishes for Tiger. Check out some of the stars’ messages below:
And of course, Tom Brady.
Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images
