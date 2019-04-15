Twitter Erupts With Reactions To Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters Victory

Entering Sunday’s final round at Augusta, Tiger Woods hadn’t won a major since 2008. He hadn’t won a Masters since 2005.

Well that all changed on Sunday when Woods stormed up the leaderboard to take home his fifteenth major victory. After many thought his career was over, Tiger did it. He completed the comeback.

Twitter was on fire during the 43-year-old’s back nine, while the roars from the grandstand got louder and louder with each hole. Once he had claimed the green jacket, celebrities from all corners of the globe began sharing their congratulations with Woods.

From former presidents, to star athletes, and every actor and actress in between, everyone had well wishes for Tiger. Check out some of the stars’ messages below:

Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019

Greatest comeback story in sports! Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2019

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

“Do you believe in redemption???….YES!” The GOAT is back. #Tiger #masters2019 — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) April 14, 2019

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

And of course, Tom Brady.

Congrats Tiger! What a performance.. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images