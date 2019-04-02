Ultimate Question Of The Week: Who Would You Like To Meet From History?

It’s 2019, you would think by now humans would have developed a way to time travel.

But alas, here we are, stuck in the present.

We can imagine, however, what it would be like to travel to past times and see how the culture was, or how the people differed from society today.

Ahead of the Boston Bruins’ tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, NESN’s Kacie McDonnell headed out to Sylvan Street Grille in Salisbury, Mass., to ask Bruins fans who they would like to meet if they could travel back in time.

To hear their answers, check out the video above from “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.

