VA Hero of the Week: Brad Marchand Scores Twice In Bruins’ Game 6 Win

The Boston Bruins were able to force a Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, thanks in part to Brad Marchand’s two goals in Game 6. For that reason, the Bruins forward is our Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

Marchand notched the B’s first goal on Sunday to tie the game at 1-1. Later, he scored an empty-netter to help ensure the victory. So far this season, he has nine points in the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images