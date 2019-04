David Price put on yet another dominant performance at Fenway Park, and that’s why he’s our Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

On Sunday, the lefty pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out seven and allowing no walks on just three hits as the Sox beat the Orioles, 4-0. He’s now won each of his last 10 decisions at Fenway Park.

To learn more visit www.nesn.com/veteran

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images