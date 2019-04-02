Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Vote For Bruins' Top Play From March To Win Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind Giveaway

Apr 2, 2019

Berkshire Bank and NESN.com want your help in choosing the most exciting plays of the 2018-19 Boston Bruins season.

At the end of the season, one lucky winner will have Berkshire Bank add some excitement to their life by paying their mortgage for a year! In addition, Berkshire Bank will give away a FitBit Charge 2 each month through the Exciting Rewind Giveaway.

All you have to do is vote for your favorite Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind to be entered. NESN.com staff will pick the three best Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind plays of the previous month, and voting will begin on the 1st of every month at 10 a.m. ET.

Click here to vote for the top play from March >>>

Noel Acciari Backhands Torey Krug’s Pass For Sixth Goal Of Season

Brad Marchand’s Power Play Goal Vs. Lightning

Chris Wagner’s Game-Tying Goal Vs. Blues

