Warriors Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 3 Online

Is there a real possibility that the Golden State Warriors will be upset by the Los Angeles Clippers?

Los Angeles had one of the most impressive comebacks in NBA history Monday night, coming back from 31 points down in the third quarter at Oracle Arena. The Clippers trailed the two-time defending champs 93-63 with 7:31 left in the third frame and proceeded to go on an unprecedented 72-37 run, highlighted by a Landry Shamet 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining to take the lead to complete the largest comeback in NBA playoff history.

The Clippers and Warriors square off again Thursday night at Staples Center for Game 3 with the series tied 1-1.

Here’s how to watch Warriors-Clippers:

When: Thursday, April 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images