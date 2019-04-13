Warriors Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 1 Online

The two-time reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors kick off playoff action Saturday night.

Golden State plays host to the Los Angeles Clippers at Oracle Arena at 8 p.m. ET. The Warriors enter Saturday night’s Game 1 on a tear, winning six of its last seven regular season games.

Los Angeles scratched and clawed its way to the eighth seed in the Western Conference, even after trading its leading scorer Tobias Harris at the February trade deadline.

Here’s how to watch Clippers-Warriors:

When: Saturday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: ABC

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images