Warriors Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 4 Online

Can the Golden State Warriors push the Los Angeles Clippers to the brink of elimination?

The Warriors look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Clippers in Game 4 at Staples Center on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles had an incredible 31-point comeback in Game 2 of the first-round NBA playoffs series, but weren’t able to grab the series lead in Game 3 after Kevin Durant dropped 38 points for Golden State.

L.A. hopes to avoid finding itself in a 3-1 hole, but will need to come out strong in Game 4 against the defending NBA champions.

Here’s how to watch Warriors-Clippers:

When: Sunday, April 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ABC

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images