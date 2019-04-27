Warriors Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

The Golden State Warriors will look to bounce back in Game 6 Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers after losing Wednesday’s Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs first round.

Kevin Durant led all players in scoring Wednesday with a whopping 45 points.

The last time the Clippers defeated the Warriors to move on to the second round was back in 2013-14, when they defeated Golden State in seven games.

The winner of the Golden State/L.A. series will move on to face the Houston Rockets, who won their series over the Utah Jazz in five games.

Here’s how to watch Warriors-Clippers:

Start Time: Friday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via John G. Mabanglo/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images