Was Red Sox’s Comeback Vs. A’s Made Possible By This Stephen King Tweet?

Stephen King at the spiritual reigns of your favorite baseball team? Now that is a scary thought.
… Or so you’d think.
The famous author and longtime Red Sox diehard fired off a relatable tweet Monday night after his favorite time fell behind 4-0 to the Oakland Athletics. King, like many others, felt the Red Sox were destined to drop their third straight game while falling to 11-18.
Check this out:
But then a funny thing happened: The Red Sox rallied.
Boston surged in the third inning and tied the score at 4-4, with Xander Bogaerts’ game-tying RBI double coming roughly five minutes after King sent his tweet.
The Red Sox scored two more runs in the frame to take a 6-4 lead after three innings. Alex Cora’s club went on to win by a final score of 9-4.
