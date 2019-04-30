Was Red Sox’s Comeback Vs. A’s Made Possible By This Stephen King Tweet?

Stephen King at the spiritual reigns of your favorite baseball team? Now that is a scary thought.

… Or so you’d think.

The famous author and longtime Red Sox diehard fired off a relatable tweet Monday night after his favorite time fell behind 4-0 to the Oakland Athletics. King, like many others, felt the Red Sox were destined to drop their third straight game while falling to 11-18.

Check this out:

I miss the Red Sox. I wish they were playing this year. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 30, 2019

But then a funny thing happened: The Red Sox rallied.

Boston surged in the third inning and tied the score at 4-4, with Xander Bogaerts’ game-tying RBI double coming roughly five minutes after King sent his tweet.

Get 'em on, get 'em over, get 'em in. pic.twitter.com/y8NgWIhJjX — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 30, 2019

The Red Sox scored two more runs in the frame to take a 6-4 lead after three innings. Alex Cora’s club went on to win by a final score of 9-4.

