Was Red Sox’s Comeback Vs. A’s Made Possible By This Stephen King Tweet?

by on Tue, Apr 30, 2019 at 2:50PM

Stephen King at the spiritual reigns of your favorite baseball team? Now that is a scary thought.

… Or so you’d think.

The famous author and longtime Red Sox diehard fired off a relatable tweet Monday night after his favorite time fell behind 4-0 to the Oakland Athletics. King, like many others, felt the Red Sox were destined to drop their third straight game while falling to 11-18.

Check this out:

But then a funny thing happened: The Red Sox rallied.

Boston surged in the third inning and tied the score at 4-4, with Xander Bogaerts’ game-tying RBI double coming roughly five minutes after King sent his tweet.

The Red Sox scored two more runs in the frame to take a 6-4 lead after three innings. Alex Cora’s club went on to win by a final score of 9-4.

