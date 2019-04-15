Watch 2019 Boston Marathon Men’s Race End With Amazing Photo Finish

The 2019 Boston Marathon will be remembered for one of the most dramatic finishes in race history.

Lawrence Cherono of Kenya emerged victorious in the men’s race Monday, barely squeaking past Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia. A mere two seconds separated Cherono and Desisa, who went step-for-step during the final stretch before the former crossed the finish line a mere two seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Check out the amazing finish below.

#BREAKING: Lawrence Cherono wins the men's Boston Marathon in a sprint. WHAT A FINISH! pic.twitter.com/uI1J6GjEC2 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 15, 2019

What a finish! Congratulations Lawrence Cherono! 2019 Boston Marathon Men’s Elite Champ🥇 pic.twitter.com/evoFSvr9Mj — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 15, 2019

Here are the top finishers from the men’s race:

Desisa, who won the Boston Marathon in 2013 and 2015, simply ran out of gas. This marked Cherono’s first Boston Marathon.

Seven American runners finished in the top 20 of the men’s race, with Scott Fauble leading the way in seventh place.

All of the runners who participated Monday deserve credit. Just completing the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon is quite an accomplishment. But it’s still a competition, and a little late-race drama among elite athletes certainly doesn’t hurt the viewing experience.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images