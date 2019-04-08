Watch Al Horford Address TD Garden Crowd Before Celtics’ Final Home Game

BOSTON — After Sunday, the next time the Boston Celtics play at TD Garden will be Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers.

The Celtics locked up fourth place in the standings after the Pacers loss on Sunday, meaning the C’s will host Games 1 and 2 in Boston.

In advance of the Celtics’ final regular-season home game against the Orlando Magic, Al Horford has a message for Celtics fans.

Fourth seed locked up. Al Horford has a pregame message for TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/Sf14JsbicX — Michael McMahon (@McWham) April 7, 2019

It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Celtics. But with the playoffs here, it’s time to see if the team can relish something out of the massive expectations they entered the season with.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images