Watch Aly Raisman Get Bruins Fans Hyped As Game 2 Banner Captain

BOSTON — The Bruins’ quest for the Stanley Cup marches on.

After a Game 1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Boston looks to take control of their second round series with another win on Saturday night at TD Garden.

And with the B’s slated in the primetime slot, the Bruins have brought in some world renowned talent to get things ramped up, with former Olympic gymnast and Needham, Mass., native Aly Raisman serving as the banner captain for Game 2 festivities.

Watch here:

Olympic gold medalist @Aly_Raisman and @SpOlympicsMA athlete Danny Miller are tonight’s fan banner captains! pic.twitter.com/WFEcWhXzKj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 28, 2019

Raisman certainly knows a thing or two about performing on the biggest stage, winning three Olympic gold medals, and Boston surely is hoping some of that success rubs off. She is just the latest in a long line of famous banner captains the B’s have strutted out thus far in the postseason, joining the likes of Marc Savard, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Jaylen Brown.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images