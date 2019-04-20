Watch Andrew Benintendi Blast Grand Slam For Red Sox Vs. Rays

Andrew Benintendi made his presence known in a big way Saturday night.

The Red Sox outfielder — who is playing in just his second game after missing the previous three — extended Boston’s slim 1-0 lead to 5-0 with a grand slam off Tampa Bay Rays starter Charlie Morton at Tropicana Field.

Boston loaded the bases after a J.D. Martinez single and consecutive walks before Morton hit Sandy Leon to force in the first run, bringing Benintendi to the plate. He wasted no time getting to Morton, smacking the first pitch he saw to left-center field.

Take a look:

The call was reviewed for fan interference, but nothing came of it and Benintendi officially amassed his fourth home run of the season.

