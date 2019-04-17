Boston Celtics

Watch Bill Belichick, Patriots Players Get Huge Ovation At Celtics Game

by on Wed, Apr 17, 2019 at 7:47PM

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics welcomed the Indiana Pacers into TD Garden on Wednesday night for Game 2 of their first round series. As it turns out, they welcomed plenty more familiar faces to watch them try to take a 2-0 series lead.

Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman, Devin and Jason McCourty and Duron Harmon all were on hand for Game 2. TD Garden erupted when they were shown on the jumbotron.

Check it out:

Edelman was his classic, spirited self, looking right at the camera and yelling, “Let’s go!”, while the loudest cheers came from Belichick’s appearance on the screen.

We’re sure this won’t be the last appearance by Patriots personnel at a Celtics playoff game this postseason.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties