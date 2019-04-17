Watch Bill Belichick, Patriots Players Get Huge Ovation At Celtics Game

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics welcomed the Indiana Pacers into TD Garden on Wednesday night for Game 2 of their first round series. As it turns out, they welcomed plenty more familiar faces to watch them try to take a 2-0 series lead.

Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman, Devin and Jason McCourty and Duron Harmon all were on hand for Game 2. TD Garden erupted when they were shown on the jumbotron.

Check it out:

TD Garden gives a loud ovation for Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman, the McCourty twins, and Duron Harmon. pic.twitter.com/slvj1Sd1Zx — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) April 17, 2019

Edelman was his classic, spirited self, looking right at the camera and yelling, “Let’s go!”, while the loudest cheers came from Belichick’s appearance on the screen.

We’re sure this won’t be the last appearance by Patriots personnel at a Celtics playoff game this postseason.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images