Watch Brad Marchand, Torey Krug Strike On Power Play In First Period Vs. Leafs

Boston’s power play has been a pretty good indicator to how things would go for the Bruins’ in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

When the B’s have taken advantage of having the extra man things have gone well, when they haven’t, well … there is a reason the Bruins entered Game 6 in Toronto facing elimination.

Boston went 2-for-2 on the man advantage in Game 4 en route to a 6-4 win, and facing elimination on Saturday, the Bruins’ power play got off to a 2-for-2 start in the first period.

Brad Marchand evened the score 1-1 at 11:23 with a shot off a faceoff tie up that squirted under Frederik Andersen.

Then Torey Krug gave the Bruins the lead with his first goal of the playoffs to make it 2-1, a lead Boston carried into intermission.

Boston’s power play now has converted on 44 percent of their man advantages in the series. If the Bruins expect to extend their season, they’ll need the power play to continue to pounce on the opportunities handed to them.

