Watch Bruce Cassidy Deliver Pregame Speech Before Bruins-Leafs Game 7

Ever wish you could be a fly on a wall inside the Boston Bruins locker room before a big game?

Well, unless you’re Bran Stark, you probably can’t turn into a fly. But since the NHL really ups its social media game for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you can see what Bruce Cassidy said to his team before Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Here’s what Cassidy said to the Bruins before they beat Toronto at TD Garden:

From a preseason trip to China to the #StanleyCup Playoffs, it's been quite a season for the @NHLBruins. Safe to say Bruce Cassidy can still get the boys going. pic.twitter.com/y12NirBi5H — NHL (@NHL) April 24, 2019

If that doesn’t fire you up, nothing will.

The Bruins will begin their second-round playoff series with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

