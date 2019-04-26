Watch Bruins’ Charlie Coyle Score Overtime Goal In Game 1 Win Vs. Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins avoided overtime in the first seven games of the postseason, but they needed some extra time in the eighth contest.
Boston earned a 3-2 Game 1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs thanks to an overtime goal from Charlie Coyle.
At 5:15 in the extra period, Danton Heinen caught a puck in the neutral zone and fought his way into the attacking end. He displayed nice patience before sliding a cross-ice pass to Marcus Johansson at the top of the circle, and Johansson quickly fired a pass to the far post, where Coyle was there to meet it.
Take a look:
It was Coyle’s second goal of the game, as he scored the equalizer in the third period. Puck drop for Game 2 will be Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
