Watch Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Score First Playoff Goal Of 2019 Vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins’ first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs in last year’s Stanley Cup playoffs served as breakout party for Jake DeBrusk.

The winger earned the adulation of Bruins’ fans with some monumental goals against the Leafs, including a two-goal performance in Game 7. He turned that into a fantastic 2018-19 regular season, potting 27 goals for the Black and Gold.

But this year’s first-round matchup against the Leafs has not been as kind to DeBrusk thus far. The 22-year-old had registered just one assist heading into Game 6 on Saturday. But with the Bruins facing elimination, DeBrusk finally found the net.

DeBrusk was able to get a stick on a centering feed from David Krejci and poke it past Frederik Andersen into the top corner to make it 3-1 Bruins at 7:57 mark of the second period. And of course, we got another classic DeBrusk celebration.

DeBrusk has been more snake-bitten than ineffective in this series. And the winger getting the monkey off his back could mean big things for the Bruins’ effort to keep their season going.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images