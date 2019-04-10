Watch Cardinals’ Marcell Ozuna Commit Absolutely Atrocious Baseball Blooper

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna did something Tuesday night that will live in baseball infamy.

During the 8th inning of his team’s 4-0 win against the Dodgers, Ozuna attempted to rob a homer from second baseman Enrique Hernandez. To say Ozuna’s attempt went terribly wrong would be a major understatement.

Take a look:

Marcell Ozuna misread a fly ball in front of the Dodgers bullpen … and they loved it 😂 #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/q6O7LZqDeg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2019

What a disaster.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt summed it up best after the game:

” ‘A’ for effort.”

