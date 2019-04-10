MLB

Watch Cardinals’ Marcell Ozuna Commit Absolutely Atrocious Baseball Blooper

by on Wed, Apr 10, 2019 at 1:11PM

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna did something Tuesday night that will live in baseball infamy.

During the 8th inning of his team’s 4-0 win against the Dodgers, Ozuna attempted to rob a homer from second baseman Enrique Hernandez. To say Ozuna’s attempt went terribly wrong would be a major understatement.

Take a look:

What a disaster.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt summed it up best after the game:

” ‘A’ for effort.”

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images

