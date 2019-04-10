Watch Cardinals’ Marcell Ozuna Commit Absolutely Atrocious Baseball Blooper

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna did something Tuesday night that will live in baseball infamy.
During the 8th inning of his team’s 4-0 win against the Dodgers, Ozuna attempted to rob a homer from second baseman Enrique Hernandez. To say Ozuna’s attempt went terribly wrong would be a major understatement.
Take a look:
What a disaster.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt summed it up best after the game:
” ‘A’ for effort.”
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images
