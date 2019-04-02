Watch Celtics’ Insane Passes, Dunks In First-Quarter Trouncing Of Heat

BOSTON — Chemistry has been tough to come by for the Boston Celtics this season, but you wouldn’t know it from their first-quarter performance Monday night.

Hosting a Heat team in desperate need of a win, the C’s simply throttled Miami in the opening 12 minutes, outscoring it 36-17.

The first quarter featured plenty of fireworks, with a couple impressive passes and dunks highlighting the stanza.

First was this sweet pass from Kyrie Irving off a loose ball. Irving quickly gathered possession and threw a behind-the-back pass to Jayson Tatum in transition, who lobbed it to Al Horford for an alley-oop.

Irving whips a behind-the-back pass to Tatum on the break, who then lobs it up for the Horford slam! pic.twitter.com/LbeKL0sZEL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 1, 2019

Then there was this hustle play by Irving to save a possession. Though the Heat briefly got the ball back, Boston returned the favor, with Tatum hitting Gordon Hayward with a behind-the-back pass before Hayward threw it down with authority.

This is some of the best basketball we’ve seen the Celtics play this season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports