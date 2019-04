Scary Terry is back.

With the Indiana Pacers pushing back against an accelerating Boston offense late in the third quarter at TD Garden, the Celtics were looking for a way to maintain their momentum.

That’s when Terry Rozier took matters into his own hands, knocking down a massive 3-point shot to close out the third quarter.

Check it out for yourself:

TERRY DOES IT AGAIN! 💦💦💦 pic.twitter.com/lL6tsUsC8m — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 14, 2019

Steller stuff this guy’s got.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images