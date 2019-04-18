Watch Charlie McAvoy Net Bruins First Goal Of Game 4 Vs. Maple Leafs

After two straight losses to the Maple Leafs, the Boston Bruins got on the board first with a goal from one of the team’s youngest players.

The Bruins went on the power play early after Leafs’ Connor Brown got called for holding on Joakim Nordstrom just under three minutes into the game. Not long after, Charlie McAvoy dumped the puck past netminder Frederik Andersen for the Bruins’ first goal of the game. It was also McAvoy’s first goal of the 2019 postseason.

For more on McAvoy’s goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images