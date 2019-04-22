Watch Chris Sale Throw In Fenway Concourse During Red Sox’s Rain-Out

The Boston Red Sox’s series-opener against the Detroit Tigers scheduled for Monday night was cancelled due to rain, but Mother Nature couldn’t keep ace Chris Sale from getting some tosses in.

NBC Sports Boston captured Sale throwing in the main Fenway Park concourse, about 30 minutes after the team’s announcement that Monday’s game had been postponed.

#RedSox game is rained out!

If anybody wants to take some hacks vs Chris Sale, you can find him in the main concourse @fenwaypark!!!

⚾️⚾️💦☔️ pic.twitter.com/SuzQj1LNbg — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) April 22, 2019

The 30-year-old has gotten off to a rocky start this season, sporting an 0-4 record with an 8.50 ERA. Sale was scheduled for his fifth start Monday night, but will now take the hill in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.

Sale may be off to a rough start, but you certainly can’t knock his work ethic and love for the game.

The first of Tuesday’s two games at Fenway will begin at 1:05 p.m. (televised on NESN), followed by the back-end of the doubleheader at 7:10 p.m. (televised on NESNPlus with the Boston Bruins’ Game 7 on NESN).

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images