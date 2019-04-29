Watch Clayton Kershaw’s Son Pretend To Pitch Before Dodgers Game Sunday

Step aside, Clayton Kershaw. There’s a new sheriff in town.

Prior to Sunday afternoon’s match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburg Pirates, Kershaw brought his two kids onto the field at Dodger Stadium for a little pregame workout. That’s when his two-year-old son, Charley, decided to show off his natural pitching skills.

Check it out:

Dad was also seen running the bases with his son and four-year-old daughter Cali ahead of first pitch.

Running the bases with Dad? How sweep. 😍 pic.twitter.com/dhIgx7rHpm — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 28, 2019

Adorable.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images