Watch David Krejci Tie Game 3 Vs. Maple Leafs With Second-Period Goal

With the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs tied a one game a piece heading into Monday night, Game 3 figures to be a pivotal game in the teams’ first-round series.

And that perhaps made David Krejci’s second period goal a vastly important answer for the Bruins on the road. Krejci tied the game 1 just 52 seconds after the Leafs took the lead on a Trevor Moore goal.

Krejci crashed the net and got enough on a rebound to get it past Frederik Andersen at 3:30.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images