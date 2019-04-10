Watch Emotional Moment Mavs’ Dirk Nowitzki Announces His Retirement

In what’s been the worst kept secret in the NBA, Dirk Nowitzki is retiring.

It’s been known pretty much all season that the Dallas Mavericks legend would retire at the conclusion of this campaign, however, he never officially announced it.

That changed Tuesday night when he took the microphone at American Airlines Center after playing in their home finale. And in an emotional, teary moment, Nowitzki announced that he had just played his last home game.

Take a look:

Wow. Dirk announces that tonight was his final game. Legend.#MFFL pic.twitter.com/TBj3wjJerR — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 10, 2019

Though he doesn’t directly say it because he got choked up, it’s understood that Nowitzki was announcing his retirement.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle gave the 40-year-old plenty of run Tuesday, pacing the Mavs with 30 points in their 120-109 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Mavericks will finish their season Wednesday against the Spurs in San Antonio.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images