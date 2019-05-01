Watch Jake DeBrusk Put Bruins On Board With Goal That Needed Lengthy Review

The Boston Bruins desperately needed a goal Tuesday night, and Jake DeBrusk gave it to them.

Barely.

Trailing 2-0 late in the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup playoff second round, the Bruins had a pretty good scoring chance.

Karson Kuhlman won a battle near the benches and got the puck to David Krejci. After Krejci took some contact on the boards after gaining the attacking zone, the puck came loose, but DeBrusk came dashing in to retrieve it. The winger fired a shot on net, which Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky appeared to stop before it trickled through his legs and past the goal line.

The referees blew the whistle without calling it a goal. But after review, it was clear it had cleared the line and was good.

The final 40 seconds of the period finished without issue, sending the Bruins into the final frame down 2-1.

