Watch Jaylen Brown Sweep Up Pacers As Celtics Advance To Second Round

The Indiana Pacers were not long for the 2019 NBA playoffs.

It only took four games for the Boston Celtics to dispatch the Pacers in their first-round series. Indiana looked as though it might live to see another day Sunday afternoon, but Boston flexed its muscles down the stretch to pick up a Game 4 win and a series sweep.

And as the Celtics began to pull away late in the fourth quarter, Jaylen Brown took it upon himself to do a little spring cleaning.

Yeah, we’re not sure if Brown has ever actually used a broom before.

The Celtics now will enjoy a bit of a break as they await their second-round opponent. Barring miraculous comebacks by the Brooklyn Nets and/or Orlando Magic, Boston is bound for a date with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images