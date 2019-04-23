Watch Joakim Nordstrom Give Bruins Lead In Game 7 Vs. Maple Leafs

BOSTON — The Bruins have struck first.
With 5:31 left in the first period of Boston’s Game 7 battle with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Joakim Nordstrom gave the B’s a 1-0 lead with a shot from a short angle that somehow squeaked by Frederik Andersen.
Take a look:
The first goal in Game 7 often proves to be a very important one, so Bruins fans will take it any way they can get it.
Here’s another angle of the goal:
Buckle up, folks. It’s sure to be a battle the rest of the way. And be sure to catch all the action on NESN.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
