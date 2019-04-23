Watch Joakim Nordstrom Give Bruins Lead In Game 7 Vs. Maple Leafs

BOSTON — The Bruins have struck first.

With 5:31 left in the first period of Boston’s Game 7 battle with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Joakim Nordstrom gave the B’s a 1-0 lead with a shot from a short angle that somehow squeaked by Frederik Andersen.

Take a look:

The first goal in Game 7 often proves to be a very important one, so Bruins fans will take it any way they can get it.

Here’s another angle of the goal:

Joakim Nordstrom opened the scoring for the @NHLBruins. The team that scores first is 128-44 (.744) in the 174 all-time Game 7s in the postseason. #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Y3gyZwxUvQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 23, 2019

Buckle up, folks. It’s sure to be a battle the rest of the way. And be sure to catch all the action on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images