Watch Joakim Nordstrom Give Bruins Lead In Game 7 Vs. Maple Leafs

by on Tue, Apr 23, 2019 at 7:50PM

BOSTON — The Bruins have struck first.

With 5:31 left in the first period of Boston’s Game 7 battle with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Joakim Nordstrom gave the B’s a 1-0 lead with a shot from a short angle that somehow squeaked by Frederik Andersen.

Take a look:

The first goal in Game 7 often proves to be a very important one, so Bruins fans will take it any way they can get it.

Here’s another angle of the goal:

Buckle up, folks. It’s sure to be a battle the rest of the way. And be sure to catch all the action on NESN.

