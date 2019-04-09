Watch Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski Throw First Pitch At Red Sox Game

The City of Champions was well-represented at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

As expected, the Super Bowl LIII champion New England Patriots were honored during a ceremony before the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Julian Edelman, Stephon Gilmore, Patrick Chung, Jason McCourty, Duron Harmon and the recently retired Rob Gronkowski were among the Patriots in attendance. Quarterback Tom Brady, owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick did not make the rip.

Edelman, Gronkowski and Gilmore all threw ceremonial first pitches. Steve Pearce, Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. handled catching duties.

(You can click here to watch the cool moment.)

Because there are never enough trophies! Hey, @Patriots! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/gIsmO1jDnV — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 9, 2019

Gilmore definitely threw the best pitch of the three.

Before the Patriots took the field, members of the 2018 Red Sox were presented with their World Series championship rings. The ceremony culminated with the raising of a championship banner in center field.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images