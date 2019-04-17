Watch Julian Edelman Serenade Danny Amendola In Hilarious Instagram Video

There are bromances, and then there’s whatever Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola share.

Amendola, now a member of the Detroit Lions, apparently was missing his former New England Patriots teammate Tuesday night. For reasons unknown, Amendola shared a throwback video of Edelman singling The Kings’ “Lola” while the two vacationed in Medellin, Colombia.

Take a look:

You might think Edelman can’t sing for crap, but musician Gary Clark Jr. thinks the Patriots wideout has some range.

“@dannyamendola you shake your head but this is 🔥,” Clark wrote, “@edelman11 I need that feature for my next album #dola”

Edelman’s reply: “Was early, vocals weren’t warm yet…”

In potentially more relevant Patriots news, the team’s 2019 regular-season schedule leaked Wednesday.

