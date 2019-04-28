Watch Kyle Larson’s Car Take Flight In Terrifying Talladega Wreck

Talladega very rarely fails to live up to the expectations that come with Superspeedway racing.

And Sunday’s Geico 500 certainly was up to the task of filling the Alabama track’s reputation, giving fans a wild finish that included a couple of big wrecks in the final stage of the race.

First, a nasty wreck involving Chris Buescher and Matt DiBenedetto brought out a red flag and set up a four-lap shootout to the checkered flag.

We are under the red flag at @TalladegaSuperS after this crash. Four cars were involved in the incident. pic.twitter.com/mQFokWsJw8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 28, 2019

But that would not be the biggest wreck of the afternoon as cars tangled down the backstretch on the final lap of the race. Kyle Larson took the worst of the crash as his No. 42 Chevrolet went flying through the air as it approached the inside retaining wall. Luckily, the 26-year-old was okay.

.@KyleLarsonRacin emerged from the No. 42 car under his own power after his hard crash and flip on the final lap at @TalladegaSuperS, as did the other drivers involved. pic.twitter.com/Y1AIN1srp1 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 28, 2019

The wreck forced the race to end under caution, with Chase Elliott taking the win.

Just another race weekend at ‘Dega.

Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images