Watch Marcus Johansson Put Bruins Up 2-0 In Game 7 With Absolute Snipe

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins benefitted from scoring the first goal Tuesday night, but you could argue the second was more important.

Playing in the decisive Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series at TD Garden against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Joakim Nordstrom put the Bruins on the board first. And with the second goal of the game set to play a significant role in setting the tenor of the rest of the game, Marcus Johansson came up big.

Late in the opening period, the third-line winger collected a loose puck behind the net and skated to the face-off circle, then turned and fired a wrister. The missile rung off the far post and in to put the B’s ahead 2-0 at 17:46.

Take a look.

It was Johansson’s first goal of the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images